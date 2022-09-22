Over 230 whales stranded in Tasmania; rescue efforts on

Hobart: Over 230 whales have been stranded on Tasmania's west coast, just days after 14 sperm whales were found beached on an island off the southeastern coast. The pod, stranded on Ocean Beach, appear to be pilot whales, Department of Natural Resources & Environment Tasmania said. AP
Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general
New York: New York's attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company for fraud on Wednesday, alleging they padded his net worth by billions of dollars by lying about the value of prized assets, including golf courses, hotels and his homes at Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago. AP
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
