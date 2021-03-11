Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif bats for peaceful ties with India

Islamabad, August 19
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the desire for peaceful relations with India based on the principles of “equity, justice and mutual respect” and the resolution of the Kashmir issue, according to a media report on Friday.
Sharif also urged the international community to play a “facilitative role” to ensure durable peace and stability in South Asia, it said, amidst a chill in the India-Pakistan bilateral ties over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.
Sharif expressed these views during a meeting with the newly appointed Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, on Thursday, the Dawn newspaper quoted the PMO as saying.
“Pakistan desires peaceful ties with India. In this context, a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people is indispensable,” Sharif said. India has repeatedly told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad.
