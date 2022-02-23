Pegasus: Israeli probe finds no sign of police abuse

Jerusalem, February 22

An Israeli investigation found “no indication” that the police illegally hacked the mobile phones of dozens of public figures, the Justice Ministry has announced, contradicting the key claims of a series of explosive investigative reports in a leading Israeli newspaper.

The Israel’s attorney general ordered the investigation last month in the wake of the unsourced reports by the Calcalist business daily, which said police spied on politicians, protesters and even members of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s inner circle, including one of his sons.

The paper said the police used Pegasus, a controversial spyware programme developed by NSO Group, without obtaining a court warrant. — AP

#Pegasus #pegasus spyware