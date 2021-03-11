Pegasus spyware targeted Spanish PM's phone: Report

Madrid, May 2
The cellphones of Spainish Prime Minister and Defence Minister were infected last year with the Pegasus spyware, which is available only to countries' government agencies, authorities said on Monday.
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's mobile phone was breached twice in May 2021, and Defence Minister Margarita Robles' device was targeted once the following month, Cabinet Minister Félix Bolaños said.
The cyber breaches, which resulted in a significant amount of data being obtained, were not authorised by a Spanish judge, which is a legal requirement for national covert operations, Bolaños said at a hastily convened news conference in Madrid. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; curfew imposed in 10 police stations
Internet services suspended
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Posting communal harmony pictures from Malerkotla's Eid celebration, Bhagwant Mann says hatred can't vitiate Punjab's atmosphere
The CM tweets Eid celebration pictures on Twitter
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...