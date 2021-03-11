Pegasus spyware targeted Spanish PM's phone: Report

Madrid, May 2

The cellphones of Spainish Prime Minister and Defence Minister were infected last year with the Pegasus spyware, which is available only to countries' government agencies, authorities said on Monday.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's mobile phone was breached twice in May 2021, and Defence Minister Margarita Robles' device was targeted once the following month, Cabinet Minister Félix Bolaños said.

The cyber breaches, which resulted in a significant amount of data being obtained, were not authorised by a Spanish judge, which is a legal requirement for national covert operations, Bolaños said at a hastily convened news conference in Madrid. — AP

