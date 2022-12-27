Prez Xi Jinping says China facing 'new Covid situation'

PTI

Beijing, December 26

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said China faced a “new Covid situation”, as he urged healthcare officials to take targeted measures to deal with the sudden surge in infections.

In his fresh directive, Xi said more targeted patriotic health campaigns should be conducted as the epidemic prevention and control faces new situations and new tasks.

He demanded more efforts in guiding the public to acquire health knowledge and skills, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Monday. This is the first time that the Chinese President has commented on the grim Covid situation in the country after his government overnight relaxed the stringent zero-covid policy earlier this month following protests.