Russia ‘downs’ 17 Ukraine drones

Moscow, November 7
Russia's air defence systems destroyed and intercepted a total of 17 Ukraine-launched drones early on Tuesday over the Black Sea and the Crimean Peninsula territory, the Russian defence ministry said. Nine drones were destroyed by air defence systems and eight were intercepted by electronic warfare, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, but Kyiv has increased its attacks in recent months on Russian military infrastructure in Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
