 Tahawwur gets more time to file motion against extradition : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Tahawwur gets more time to file motion against extradition

Tahawwur gets more time to file motion against extradition

Tahawwur gets more time to file motion against extradition


PTI

Washington, October 6

A federal court in the United States has allowed Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana time till November 9 to file a motion against his extradition to India to face a trial in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

Mumbai attack accused

  • Rana faces multiple charges for his role in the Mumbai attacks and is known to be associated with Pak-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, key conspirator.
  • The Ninth Circuit Court has agreed to his request for time till November 9 to file his motion which was initially set for October 10.

In August, Rana, 62, had appealed before the Ninth Circuit Court against the order by a court in the Central District of California that denied the writ of habeas corpus. The Ninth Circuit Court on Tuesday agreed to his request for more time to file his motion which was initially set for October 10.

According to the latest court order, Rana’s brief is now due on November 9 and the government’s answer will be due on December 11, 2023. Earlier on August 18, the court had granted Rana’s motion for a stay of extradition so that his appeal could be heard by the US Court of Appeals.

Rana, who is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Los Angeles, faces multiple charges for his role in the Mumbai attacks and is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 strikes.

Following his request, Judge Fischer from the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit had asked Rana to submit his argument before October 10 and the US government was asked to submit its response by November 8.

Judge Fischer wrote that Rana had shown that he was likely to suffer significant irreparable harm absent a stay. He will be extradited to India for a trial on serious crimes with no hope for a review of his arguments or hope for his return to the US. The government admits this but then argues that because “this claimed irreparable harm applies categorically to any fugitive who seeks a stay of extradition pending appeal,” it does not count, the judge had said.

Earlier, US attorney John J Lulejian had appealed before the district court to deny Rana’s ex-parte application for a stay of extradition pending appeal and argued that the stay would cause “unwarranted delay” in the United States’ fulfilment of its obligations to India and this will damage its credibility in the international arena and impair its ability to obtain the cooperation of foreign nations in bringing United States fugitives to justice.

Rana, he argued, cannot show a likelihood of success on the merits of his claims or otherwise meet his burden of justifying a stay. “Accordingly, the US respectfully requests that the court deny his ex parte application,” the US attorney wrote.

Lulejian argued that the district court should deny Rana's request for a stay for the threshold reason that he has failed to demonstrate that he is likely to obtain a reversal of this court’s decision in the Ninth Circuit. India's National Investigation Agency has been probing Rana's role in the 26/11 attacks carried out by terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba group.

#Canada #Mumbai #Pakistan #United States of America USA #Washington

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Canada evacuates diplomats from Delhi to Southeast Asia: Report

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin couple, 2 children found dead inside home in US; police launches homicide probe

3
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

4
World

Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

5
Amritsar

4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Punjab's Amritsar

6
Delhi

NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR

7
Sports

India thrash Japan 5-1 to reclaim Asian Games gold in men’s hockey, qualify for Paris Olympics

8
Punjab

55% seats vacant, Punjab technical colleges move Supreme Court

9
Delhi

Delhi liquor scam: ED summons 2 associates of Sanjay Singh for questioning

10
Sports

Historic feat for India at Asian Games; set to cross 100-medal mark for first time ever

Don't Miss

View All
Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Top News

India scripts history, touches 100-medal tally in Asian Games

India scripts history, touches 100-medal tally in Asian Games

India claim gold in women's kabaddi for country's 100th meda...

Hockey gold, India’s ton

Asian Games: Hockey gold, India's ton

In best-ever Asiad performance, India’s medal tally to cross...

Supreme Court lets Bihar use caste survey data

Supreme Court lets Bihar use caste survey data

Puts state govt on notice over validity of exercise

55% seats vacant, Punjab tech colleges move SC

55% seats vacant, Punjab technical colleges move Supreme Court

16 migrants killed, 29 injured in a bus crash in southern Mexico

16 migrants killed, 29 injured in a bus crash in southern Mexico

The dead include two women and three children, and that 29 p...


Cities

View All

2 youths shot at, hurt in robbery bid in Amritsar

2 youths shot at, hurt in robbery bid in Amritsar

3 mobile snatchers held within 4 hours in Amritsar

4 die of asphyxia in Amritsar factory fire

223 farmers penalised for stubble burning, over Rs 5 lakh recovered as fine

Man injured as girl’s family fire shots at her in-laws in Majitha

VB raids on house of Manpreet’s gunman

VB raids on house of Manpreet Badal’s gunman

Petrol 2-wheeler registration halted in Chandigarh

Petrol 2-wheeler registration halted in Chandigarh

SI, constable caught taking Rs 2.5 lakh in bribe

2 students die by suicide

Tricity a step closer to having Metro; RITES presents its inception report

Dip in maternal antibodies in infants to resist measles: PGI study

Modi govt using ED, CBI to suppress Opposition: Kejriwal

Modi govt using ED, CBI to suppress Opposition: Kejriwal

Ballabgarh-Palwal Metro project in cold storage

Expert stresses need to decolonise art history

Two factories making spurious spices busted

Man held for inflammatory posts over Nuh

13 years on, former PSPCL Deputy CE booked by VB

13 years on, former PSPCL Deputy CE booked by VB

AAP leaders stage dharna over Sanjay Singh’s arrest

Punjab Govt allows farmers another week to remove sand from fields

2 get life sentence for double murder

Marginal farmer’s daughters win gold medals in Khedan Watan Punjab Dian

MP Seechewal calls for expediting work to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah

MP Seechewal calls for expediting work to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah

Missing youth’s body found in Ganda Nullah

AAP protests arrest of MP Sanjay Singh

Meeting reviews progress of project

Man violates minor, nabbed

MGNREGA workers stage protest in Nabha over pending demands; traffic hit

MGNREGA workers stage protest in Nabha over pending demands; traffic hit

Patiala district logs 10 new cases

Modern School emerge winners in Under-17 boys’ cricket tournament

PSPCL union ends protest

Four cell phones recovered from Patiala Central Jail