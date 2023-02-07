Washington, February 9

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing more than 4,000 people in the two countries.

The death toll is expected to rise as rescuers search through the frigid night.

Here is a list of some of the world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000:

June 22, 2022: In Afghanistan, more than 1,100 people die in magnitude 6.1 earthquake.

August 14, 2021: In Haiti, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake kills more than 2,200 people.

September 28, 2018: A magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits Indonesia, killing more than 4,300 people.

August 24, 2016: A magnitude 6.2 earthquake in central Italy kills more than 300 people.

April 25, 2015: In Nepal, more than 8,800 people are killed by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

August 3, 2014: A magnitude 6.2 earthquake near Wenping, China, kills more than 700 people.

September 24, 2013: A magnitude 7.7 quake strikes southwest Pakistan, killing more than 800 people.

March 11, 2011: A magnitude 9.0 quake off the northeast coast of Japan triggers a tsunami, killing more than 20,000 people.

February 27, 2010: A magnitude 8.8 quake shakes Chile, generating a tsunami and killing 524 people.

January 12, 2010: In Haiti, a staggering 316,000 people are killed by a magnitude 7.0 quake, according to government estimates.

September 30, 2009: More than 1,100 people die when a magnitude 7.5 quake hits southern Sumatra, Indonesia.

April 6, 2009: A magnitude 6.3 quake kills more than 300 people in and around L'Aquila, Italy.

May 12, 2008: A magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichuan in China, resulting in over 87,500 deaths.

August 15, 2007: A magnitude 8.0 earthquake near the coast of central Peru kills more than 500 people.

May 26, 2006: More than 5,700 people die when a magnitude 6.3 quake hits the island of Java, Indonesia.

October 8, 2005: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake kills over 80,000 people in Pakistan's Kashmir region.

March 28, 2005: A magnitude 8.6 quake in northern Sumatra in Indonesia kills about 1,300 people.

December 26, 2004: A magnitude 9.1 quake in Indonesia triggers an Indian Ocean tsunami, killing 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

December 26, 2003: A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits southeastern Iran, resulting in 50,000 deaths.

May 21, 2003: More than 2,200 people are killed in a magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Algeria.

March 25, 2002: About 1,000 people are killed in a magnitude 6.1 quake in northern Afghanistan.

January 26, 2001: A magnitude 7.7 quake strikes Gujarat in India, killing 20,000 people.

Source: US Geological Survey

AP