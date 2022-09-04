 Trump calls Biden ‘enemy of the state’ during 1st rally since Mar-a-Lago search : The Tribune India

Trump calls Biden ‘enemy of the state’ during 1st rally since Mar-a-Lago search

His comments come as speculation intensified about Trump announcing his intentions to run for president in 2024, ahead of the 2022 midterm elections in November

Trump calls Biden ‘enemy of the state’ during 1st rally since Mar-a-Lago search

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. AP/PTI

PTI

Washington, September 4

Donald Trump has lashed out at his successor Joe Biden by branding him an “enemy of the state” at his first rally since the FBI searched the former US president’s Florida estate for sensitive classified files.

Trump hit back at President Biden’s assertion last week in Philadelphia that the former leader and his die-hard Republican supporters are undermining American democracy.

Biden in his address outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia on Thursday night said: “This is a nation that rejects violence as a political tool. We are still, at our core, a democracy. Yet history tells us that blind loyalty to a single leader and the willingness to engage in political violence is fatal in a democracy.” Trump, 76, slammed Biden’s remarks as the “most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president”.

“He’s an enemy of the state. You want to know the truth. The enemy of the state is him,” Trump said on Saturday.

“There can be no more vivid example of the very real threats from American freedom than just a few weeks ago, you saw, when we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration in American history,” Trump said, referring to the August 8 FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home.

He said that the search was a “travesty of justice”.

He warned it would produce “a backlash the likes of which nobody has ever seen”.

“It was not just my home that was raided last month. It was the hopes and dreams of every citizen who I’ve been fighting for,” Trump said in his nearly two-hour speech.

The former president was speaking in Wilkes-Barre in Pennsylvania in support of Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for US Senate, and Doug Mastriano, the candidate for governor.

His comments come as speculation intensified about Trump announcing his intentions to run for president in 2024, ahead of the 2022 midterm elections in November.

The former president said: “The FBI and the justice department have become vicious monsters, controlled by radical-left scoundrels, lawyers and the media, who tell them what to do.” “They’re trying to silence me and more importantly they’re trying to silence you. But we will not be silenced, right?” Investigators recovered thousands of documents, including more than 100 with classified and top-secret markings that Trump took from the White House.

Trump, who is being investigated over his handling of classified records, denies wrongdoing.

A Trump-appointed judge is considering Trump’s request for the appointment of a court official to review the documents for any covered by executive privilege.

Last week, Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri said Trump should have turned the documents over.

William P Barr, who served as attorney general under Trump, has defended the FBI search.

Court records show that the FBI has collected 18 documents marked as top secret, 54 marked as secret, 31 marked as confidential and 11,179 government documents or photographs without classification markings.

According to the court filings, the sensitive, government-owned documents were in containers mixed among news clippings, articles of clothing and gifts.

Trump, a Republican, won the US state of Pennsylvania in 2016, one success in a string of usually Democratic states which fuelled his victory over Hillary Clinton. But Biden won it in 2020. Ahead of the 2022 midterm election in November, Biden is spending considerable time in Pennsylvania, underscoring the political significance this year of what may be the nation’s ultimate battleground state.

#donald trump #joe biden

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

2
Business

Former Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash near Mumbai

3
Himachal

After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors

4
World

India won't join G7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

5
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal admitted to Chandigarh's PGI

6
Punjab

Jalandhar: Kabaddi association chief among 3 named in player's murder case

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces closure of Ladda, Mandi Ahmedgarh toll plazas

8
Punjab

VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP

9
Nation

India to follow own interests, won't join G-7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister

10
Trending

Pictures of proposed design of New Delhi railway station creates stir, twitterati divided

Don't Miss

View All
In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating
Nation

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app
Jalandhar

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad
Nation

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad

UP woman stages own kidnapping; twist to story was when her ‘abductors blackmailed her to seek Rs 10 lakh ransom from her parents’
Trending

UP woman stages own abduction; there is a twist to the story as her abductors 'blackmail' her and seek Rs 10 lakh in ransom from her parents

The making of Sikh scripture
Amritsar

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

ULB Dept paid ~42 cr to firm for ~18-cr survey
Haryana

Urban Local Bodies Dept paid Rs 42 cr to firm for Rs 18-cr survey in Haryana

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

Top News

Former Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash near Mumbai

Former Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash near Mumbai

Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes...

Cyrus Mistry: A reclusive scion who fought for honour after being fired by Tatas

Cyrus Mistry: A reclusive scion who fought for honour after being fired by Tatas

Besides Bombay Dyeing’s Nusli Wadia and childhood friend and...

Halla Bol Rally: Congress attacks Modi government over unemployment, inflation

PM Modi spreading hatred, fear; only benefitting two industrialists: Rahul Gandhi at Halla Bol rally

Makes a pitch for opposition unity ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatr...

Rahul Gandhi re-launch 4.0, as no wants to head Congress: BJP on its price rise rally

BJP mocks 'Halla Bol' rally; says its purpose is Rahul Gandhi's re-launch as no one wants to head Congress

This rally is meant to save the Gandhi family and not to pro...

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan captain Babar Azam wins toss, opts to bowl against arch-rival India in super four match

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan captain Babar Azam wins toss, opts to bowl against arch-rival India in super four match

Last Sunday, India got the better of Pakistan in the group s...


Cities

View All

3 dist teachers among 74 to get state award

3 dist teachers among 74 to get state award

MC's property tax wing remains open on Saturday, collects Rs 22 L

10 booked for abducting, robbing woman

City police make fourth arrest in docs' extortion case

Despite ban, woman sarpanch proxies continue in rural areas

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Draft startup policy unveiled in Chandigarh

Draft startup policy unveiled in Chandigarh

Chandigarh to go ahead with GMCH-32 admissions sans OBC quota

BMW rams into tree, three hurt in Chandigarh

JP Nadda asks BJP’s Chandigarh wing to prepare for 2024 Lok Sabha poll

Panel visits fire-ravaged market to assess loss, returns empty-handed

Crimes committed by foreigners in Delhi rose by 91.6 pc in 2021: NCRB

Crimes committed by foreigners in Delhi rose by 91.6 pc in 2021: NCRB

Delhi Police issues look out circular against social media influencer Bobby Kataria

Need to make education institutes future-ready, says President Droupadi Murmu

Don't quit party but work for AAP: Kejriwal to Gujarat BJP workers

Jalandhar: Over decade on, Surya Enclave allottees yet to get possession

Jalandhar: Over decade on, Surya Enclave allottees yet to get possession

Locals protest delay in work on rly underbridge in Jalandhar

Of 2,056 food samples, 260 fail quality test in 4 yrs

State award for two Jalandhar teachers

Two more held in 38-kg heroin seizure case

Jilted lover kills woman at her salon, arrested

Jilted lover kills woman at her salon, arrested

7 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana

MLAs attend parent-teacher meets at govt schools to understand problems

11 of 12 Class IV staff posts lying vacant in government school

Man nabbed with heroin

Administration seeks support of NGOs to educate child beggars in Patiala

Administration seeks support of NGOs to educate child beggars in Patiala

Education, health state govt priorities, says Education Minister

Orientation programme for college students ends