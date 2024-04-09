Trump declines to endorse national ban on abortion

New York, April 8

Former President Donald Trump said he believes abortion limits should be left to the states, in a video released on Monday declining to endorse a national ban after months of mixed messages and speculation.

“Many people have asked me what my position is on abortion and abortion rights," Trump said in the video posted on his Truth Social site. “My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both. And whatever they decide must be the law of the land — in this case, the law of the state." Trump, in the video, did not say when in pregnancy he believes abortion should be banned — declining to endorse a national cutoff that would have been used as a cudgel by Democrats ahead of the November election. — AP

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Donald Trump #New York