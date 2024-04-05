Trump’s free speech challenge to 2020 poll case rejected

WASHINGTON, April 4

A Georgia judge on Thursday rejected Donald Trump’s bid to dismiss criminal charges in the state's 2020 election interference case against him, which the Republican former US President argued violate his free speech rights.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee found that the indictment alleges statements by Trump and 14 others charged in the case were made “in furtherance of criminal activity” and are not protected by the First Amendment to the US Constitution. Trump has been charged with racketeering and other offenses. — Reuters

