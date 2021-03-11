Venezuelan man, world's oldest, turns 113 today

PTI

San Jose De Bolivar: Venezuelan Juan Vicente Perez Mora, declared the oldest person by Guinness World Records last week, will hit 113 years old on Friday. He has 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grand kids. Reuters

Climate change negatively impacting sleep: Study

london: Increasing ambient temperatures are negatively impacting human sleep around the globe, according to a study. Published in the journal One Earth, the study suggests that by 2099, suboptimal temperatures may erode 50 to 58 hours of sleep per person per year.