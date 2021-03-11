Venezuelan man, world's oldest, turns 113 today

San Jose De Bolivar: Venezuelan Juan Vicente Perez Mora, declared the oldest person by Guinness World Records last week, will hit 113 years old on Friday. He has 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grand kids. Reuters
Climate change negatively impacting sleep: Study
london: Increasing ambient temperatures are negatively impacting human sleep around the globe, according to a study. Published in the journal One Earth, the study suggests that by 2099, suboptimal temperatures may erode 50 to 58 hours of sleep per person per year.
4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir
10 militants killed in 3 days
Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Originally written as ‘Ret Samadhi’, the novel is set in nor...
Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools
Bhagwant Mann had taken his Education Minister and teachers ...
Another model found dead in Kolkata; second such incident in 3 days
Mother claims that Manjusha Niyogi was suffering from acute ...
Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage
Married for 24 years, the couple shared four children