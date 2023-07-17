 Will reciprocate if Ukraine uses cluster bombs, warns Moscow : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Will reciprocate if Ukraine uses cluster bombs, warns Moscow

Will reciprocate if Ukraine uses cluster bombs, warns Moscow

Will reciprocate if Ukraine uses cluster bombs, warns Moscow

Teenagers at a military training camp in Lviv, Ukraine. REUTERS



Kyiv, July 16

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said in an interview, published on Sunday, that Russia has a sufficient stockpile of cluster munitions. He warned that Russia reserved the right to take reciprocal action if Ukraine used the controversial weapons.

Fighting intensifies in eastern region

  • Fighting in Eastern Ukraine has somewhat intensified as Kyiv and Moscow forces clash in at least three areas of the region, said Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar.

In his first comments on the delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine from the US, Putin said Russia had not used cluster bombs in its war in Ukraine so far. The use of cluster bombs by both Russia and Ukraine had been widely documented and cluster rounds had been found in the aftermath of Russian strikes.

No breakthrough

A Ukrainian counter-offensive to recapture territory isn’t succeeding. Attempts to break through Russian defences have failed. Vladimir Putin, Russian president

“Until now, we have not done this, we have not used it, and we have not had such a need,” he said, Rossiya TV reporter Pavel Zarubin published excerpts of the interview to his Telegram channel on Sunday ahead of a scheduled broadcast.

The Pentagon had said on Thursday that cluster munitions provided by the US had arrived in Ukraine. The munitions, which are bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets, are seen by the US as a way to get Kyiv critically needed ammunition to help bolster its offensive and push through Russian front-lines.

US leaders debated the thorny issue for months before President Joe Biden made the final decision last week. Cluster bombs have long been criticised by humanitarian groups and some US allies because those used in previous conflicts have had a high “dud rate,” meaning that they often leave behind unexploded bomblets that can harm civilians long after a battle ends.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said fighting in the eastern Ukraine has “somewhat intensified” as Ukrainian and Russian forces clash in at least three areas. Kyiv launched a counteroffensive last month in a bid to retake Russian-occupied territory and seize the initiative in Russia’s full-scale invasion, now in its 17th month.

Maliar said on a social media platform that Russian forces had been attacking in the direction of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region for two successive days. “We are on the defensive,” she wrote. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a Ukrainian counter-offensive aimed at recapturing territory was not succeeding and that attempts to break through Russian defences had failed. — Agencies

#Russia #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

35 years after release, Army officer gets disability pension; AFT says ailment incurred in peace areas also attributable to military service

2
Nation

Family and neighbours of Seema Haider, Pak woman who came to India for her lover, don’t want her to return

3
Trending

Watch: Chandrayaan-3 lift-off caught from a plane window is simply spectacular

4
Diaspora

Hindu temple attacked with rocket launchers, another razed to ground in Pakistan

5
Chandigarh

Bomb shell found in Chandigarh's Sector 26

6
Himachal

Bhakra Beas Management Board to release 22,300 cusec of water from Pong Dam

7
Nation

Ajit Pawar, other Maharashtra NCP ministers meet Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

8
Nation

UP's OP Rajbhar returns to NDA as BJP expands in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar ahead of 2024 LS polls

9
Nation

Congress will not support in Parliament Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi: Venugopal

10
World

Earthquake off the coast of Alaska triggers brief tsunami advisory

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in HP

Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal

Army called in as 5,000 acres flooded in Mansa

Monsoon fury: Border village in Punjab turns into islets

Monsoon fury: Border village in Punjab turns into islets

Residents of Muthianwala in Tarn Taran district sail to gurd...

Flood-like situation prevails in 80 villages of Fatehabad district

Flood-like situation prevails in 80 villages of Fatehabad district

Ghaggar overflowing at many places | Road connectivity to se...

Pong reservoir level rises, BBMB releases water

Pong reservoir level rises, BBMB releases water

No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal

No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal

Illegal constructions in Dharamsala, Kangra & Una


Cities

View All

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Patwari held for taking Rs 4K bribe

Water below danger mark in Ravi, Beas

Farmers yet to drain floodwater from fields

State of amenities: Sans gardener, sanitation goes for toss at second park in Bhalla Colony

PGI under strain: Staff crunch ails PGI, rising patient rush adds to trouble

PGI under strain: Staff crunch ails PGI, rising patient rush adds to trouble

Mortar found in Sukhna Choe, Army team takes it in possession

Rain likely for next five days

Water samples collected from villages of Mohali, supply to Balongi disconnected

Gang of ATM card thieves busted, 3 members held

Delhi flood: No apex panel meeting in 2 years

Delhi flood: No apex panel meeting in 2 years

Yamuna recedes to 205.98m, Arvind Kejriwal meets flood victims

10 stuck in elevator rescued in Delhi

Delhi Police upload 'antique' FIRs on website, evoke nostalgia

Delhi's mega plan to curb vector-borne diseases

Illegal commercial buildings thrive in Zone D, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Illegal commercial buildings thrive in Zone D, Ludhiana MC in slumber

People from flood-hit areas complain of diarrhoea, skin infections in Ludhiana

Major fire breaks out at toy factory in Ludhiana

Two nabbed with heroin, 11 mobile phones in Ludhiana

Woman, parents booked for duping husband of Rs 70 lakh

Boil water before drinking, says Health Department to Patiala residents

Boil water before drinking, says Health Department to Patiala residents