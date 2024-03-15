2 extortionists fire at goldsmith’s shop

Tarn Taran, March 14
Panic gripped Pandori Gola village here on Thursday when two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons fired in broad daylight at the shop of a goldsmith as he had refused to give them extortion money.
DSP, Goindwal Sahib, Ravisher Singh said the victim, Jasbir Singh (goldsmith), had been receiving extortion calls for past few days. Jasbir Singh was in his shop when the masked assailants fired at his shop and fled the spot.
The DSP said the miscreants had threatened to eliminate him if he did not oblige them. The extortionists were demanding a huge amount as ransom which he was not able to arrange. The DSP said on the statement of Jasbir Singh, a case has been registered by the Sadar police (Tarn Taran) under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court issues notice to SBI, says electoral bond numbers not disclosed
Directs its registrar (judicial) to ensure that the data fil...
CAA: Supreme Court to hear pleas for stay on implementation of Citizenship Amendment Rules
The applications were filed after the Centre implemented the...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Class 12 girl dies after falling off 18th-floor flat in Noida Extension, she was watering plants in the balcony
When alerted about the incident, a local police team rushed ...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them