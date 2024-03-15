2 extortionists fire at goldsmith’s shop

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 14

Panic gripped Pandori Gola village here on Thursday when two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons fired in broad daylight at the shop of a goldsmith as he had refused to give them extortion money.

DSP, Goindwal Sahib, Ravisher Singh said the victim, Jasbir Singh (goldsmith), had been receiving extortion calls for past few days. Jasbir Singh was in his shop when the masked assailants fired at his shop and fled the spot.

The DSP said the miscreants had threatened to eliminate him if he did not oblige them. The extortionists were demanding a huge amount as ransom which he was not able to arrange. The DSP said on the statement of Jasbir Singh, a case has been registered by the Sadar police (Tarn Taran) under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.

#Tarn Taran