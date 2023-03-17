2 more held in Sikkim tourist death case

Amritsar, March 16
The Amritsar rural police have arrested two more suspects in connection with the Sikkim tourist’s death case.
Ganga Maya had died in a snatching instance on February 3 when she along with her friend was returning to city after witnessing Retreat Ceremony at Attari-Wagah joint check post.
Parvesh Chopra, DSP, Attari, said that the police had recovered 150-gm heroin from Vishal, alias Shala, while her headphone and other documents were recovered from Jaideep Singh. They had escaped to Himachal Pradesh after the incident. Earlier, the police had arrested Shamsher Singh Shera in the case.
Chopra said after snatching Vishal and Shera had handed over the bag to Jaideep. The duo was brought on police remand for further interrogation, the DSP said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
11 big banks create US$ 30 billion rescue package for First Republic
First Republic serves a similar clientele as Silicon Valley ...
6 die in fire in Hyderabad multi-storey commercial complex
The 6 were found in an unconscious condition by firemen in a...
Death toll in UP cold storage roof collapse rises to 8; CM sets up probe panel
The chief minister has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2...