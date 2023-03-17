2 more held in Sikkim tourist death case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 16

The Amritsar rural police have arrested two more suspects in connection with the Sikkim tourist’s death case.

Ganga Maya had died in a snatching instance on February 3 when she along with her friend was returning to city after witnessing Retreat Ceremony at Attari-Wagah joint check post.

Parvesh Chopra, DSP, Attari, said that the police had recovered 150-gm heroin from Vishal, alias Shala, while her headphone and other documents were recovered from Jaideep Singh. They had escaped to Himachal Pradesh after the incident. Earlier, the police had arrested Shamsher Singh Shera in the case.

Chopra said after snatching Vishal and Shera had handed over the bag to Jaideep. The duo was brought on police remand for further interrogation, the DSP said.