2 Uttarakhand residents held with 1.5-kg opium

Tarn Taran, March 13
The city police arrested two persons, residents of Uttarakhand, with 1.5 kg of opium and Rs 2.5 lakh as drug money from Tarn Taran town on Tuesday.
The accused were in a car having the registration number of Uttarakhand. The drug smugglers have been identified as Ranjit Singh and Kunwarpal Singh, residents of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar district (Uttarakhand).
DSP Tarsem Masih said here on Wednesday that both accused were seen roaming in an XUV (UK-18-Q-2220) under suspicious circumstances on the local Shani Mandir road here on Tuesday.
A police party led by ASI Gurdeep Singh installed a naka on the road and the car was signalled to stop. The accused tried to flee the spot, but the car occupants were nabbed and on being searched by the police, 1.5 kg of opium and Rs 2.5 drug money were recovered from the smugglers. Their car had been taken into custody by the city police.
The DSP said a case under Sections 18 (B), 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. The smugglers were presented in a court here on Wednesday and the court sent them to three-day police custody.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala
Joining the BJP, Kaur, 79, says Prime minister Narendra Modi...
'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal
Joins SAD in the presence of Sukhbir Badal