2 Uttarakhand residents held with 1.5-kg opium

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 13

The city police arrested two persons, residents of Uttarakhand, with 1.5 kg of opium and Rs 2.5 lakh as drug money from Tarn Taran town on Tuesday.

The accused were in a car having the registration number of Uttarakhand. The drug smugglers have been identified as Ranjit Singh and Kunwarpal Singh, residents of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar district (Uttarakhand).

DSP Tarsem Masih said here on Wednesday that both accused were seen roaming in an XUV (UK-18-Q-2220) under suspicious circumstances on the local Shani Mandir road here on Tuesday.

A police party led by ASI Gurdeep Singh installed a naka on the road and the car was signalled to stop. The accused tried to flee the spot, but the car occupants were nabbed and on being searched by the police, 1.5 kg of opium and Rs 2.5 drug money were recovered from the smugglers. Their car had been taken into custody by the city police.

The DSP said a case under Sections 18 (B), 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. The smugglers were presented in a court here on Wednesday and the court sent them to three-day police custody.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran #Uttarakhand