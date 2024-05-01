30-year-old man dies by suicide

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 30

A resident of Marimegha village, who was perturbed over illicit relations of his wife, died by suicide on Monday by consuming a poisonous substance. The deceased has been identified as Angrej Singh (30).

Kala Singh, father of the deceased, told the Khalra police that his son was disturbed over illicit relations of his wife. He said his son had a quarrel with his wife Charanjit Kaur and her mother Binder Kaur, a resident of Toot, on Monday and consumed a poisonous substance. He died on way to a private hospital, Kala Singh said. ASI Hari Singh said the suspects had been arrested after registering a case.

