30-year-old man dies by suicide

Tarn Taran, April 30
A resident of Marimegha village, who was perturbed over illicit relations of his wife, died by suicide on Monday by consuming a poisonous substance. The deceased has been identified as Angrej Singh (30).
Kala Singh, father of the deceased, told the Khalra police that his son was disturbed over illicit relations of his wife. He said his son had a quarrel with his wife Charanjit Kaur and her mother Binder Kaur, a resident of Toot, on Monday and consumed a poisonous substance. He died on way to a private hospital, Kala Singh said. ASI Hari Singh said the suspects had been arrested after registering a case.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
JD(S) suspends Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse row
BJP counter-attacks Congress over ‘delayed’ action
India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report
MEA terms US media account of RAW hand in Gurpatwant Pannun ...
Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect, admits AstraZeneca
It was manufactured and supplied under name Covishield by Se...