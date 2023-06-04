4 of family booked in travel fraud case

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 3

The Sadar police on Friday booked four members of ‘fake travel agent family’ in another case of fraud on the charge of collecting lakhs of rupees from people to send them abroad.

The family along with its Indonesia-based gang head Sanni Kumar, alias Sanni, was booked in a first case of the same nature on Thursday. The members of the family had been identified as Sandeep Singh, his wife Kirandeep Kaur, father Salwinder Singh and mother Pritam Kaur Prito.

Sandeep Singh, head of the gang, lured Prabhjit Singh Babbu, a resident of Raishiana, to send him England where they detained him for days. He was brutally tortured there. The accused on gun point pressured the victim to say his family that he had reached England.

After receiving his mobile call, the victim’s family transferred Rs 40 lakh in the accused’s bank account. The accused had been booked under Sections 420, 406, 370, 506 and 120-B of Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act, 2012, on Friday.