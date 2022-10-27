 Annual fest at Stalwarts School : The Tribune India

Annual fest at Stalwarts School

Annual fest at Stalwarts School

Stalwarts students during the annual festival in Amritsar.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Annual festival ‘Metonia’ was celebrated at Stalwarts World School. Children from class I to IV and from class V to VII participated in it. The theme of happiness was highlighted through different characters. A small skit titled role of Charlie Chaplin, portrayed that despite living in difficult situations, Chaplin made everyone laugh in the world and brought happiness to everyone with his humour. It was also told that happiness is manifested and felt not only through the mouth but also through tears. With great beauty, the little children depicted mother’s love, which gives us happiness even when we are in trouble, explained by the song “Maa to Aisi Hoti Hai”. Boys and girls made the atmosphere happy by performing giddha and bhangra. Principal Manisha Dhanuka said in today’s hectic and stressful life, we had forgotten to be happy. She further told to appreciate little things and big things would fall in place.

Students visit Tribune office

In order to give students a practical exposure to the print and electronic media, the PG Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of the DAV College organised an educational trip to Chandigarh. The students visited the office of The Tribune. They were also taken to the office of PTC Punjabi TV channel. “The main aim of the trip was to familiarise budding journalists with the reality of craft, both in the print as well as the electronic media,” informed Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta. The students also had an interaction with the editorial staff of The Tribune. They demonstrated the process of converting events, occurring in day-to-day life, into news stories for the public day. They also guided the students about career prospects in the avenue. The students learnt about the details of production at the office of PTC Punjabi. The students were accompanied by Prof Sania, Prof Vani Sharma, Prof Vedant and Amit Kumar.

GNDU to host football (Women) c’ship

The north zone inter-university football (Women) championship 2022-23 will be organised between November 21 and 27 in the football ground of Guru Nanak Dev University Campus. Dr. Kanwar Mandeep Singh in-charge sports said the football teams of various universities of North India would participate in this championship. He said Guru Nanak Dev University inter-college cricket (Women) ‘A’ & ‘B’ Division Championship 2022-23 from November 03 to November 12, 2023 and GNDU inter-college football (Women) championship 2022-23 would also be held from November 4. He said that the cricket and football teams of various affiliated colleges of the university would participate in this championship.

green diwali celebrated with kids

Members of the Rotary Club, Amritsar Astha, celebrated Diwali with students of Government Primary School, Sharifpura, and celebrated green Diwali with children. The members also presented a 32-inch LED to the school for students to help them attend smart classes. Sending a message of pollution-free and healthy Diwali, the members played games with students and distributed sweets and shared information regarding safe and green Diwali. Rajesh Sharma, DEO (Elementary), was present as the chief guest on the occasion. School principal Rohit Dev and teachers welcomed Rajesh Sharma and Rotary Club members.

PBN Senior Secondary School

Students of PBN School took out a rally from Hall bazaar to Town Hall and Katra Sher Singh to spread a message of green Diwali. They mingled with crowd to inform them of ways of celebrating green Diwali. The cadets of 2 Punjab Air Squadron and 24 Punjab battalion participated in this green rally. They were carrying placards and posters and laid stress on celebrating eco-friendly Diwali without using crackers, which cost major pollution. Students of primary classes made diyas and Diwali cards. An essay-writing competition on Diwali and pollution was organised in the school. Sixty cadets participated in the rally. The rally was led by the Army Wing.

School felicitates achievers

To acknowledge and appreciate students’ achievements as well as its own, Spring Dale Senior School felicitated its 181 high fliers, including nine children with special abilities (CWSA), for their achievements in academics, competitive exams as well as selections to foreign universities during Zenith 2022 held on Saturday in the school premises. Maj Gen Rajesh Pushkar, GOC, 15th Infantry Division, Amritsar, presided over the event. The proud achievers walked down the aisle to the accompaniment of a hearty applause and with mementoes in their hands to celebrate their glory in different fields. They were felicitated by chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, Amritsar, Sahiljit Singh Sandhu and Mehzabeen Peerzada Sandhu, Director, Spring Dale Educational Society, Amritsar, Dr Kirat Sandhu Cheema, and Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Principal, Spring Dale Senior School. These achievers included students, who secured admissions to prestigious universities and colleges in India and abroad after clearing international-level exams and various other selection criteria.

diwali celebrated with fervour

Shri Ram Ashram Public School, the Mall, celebrated Diwali with enthusiasm. Students from classes pre-primary to XII participated in the week-long celebrations with zeal. Highlighting the significance of the festival and relevance of eco-friendly celebrations, various activities were held in the school premises with great pomp and show.

