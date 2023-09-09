Another FIR registered against travel agent couple for cheating

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 8

The city police slapped yet another case against fake travel agent couple Haramrit Singh and his wife Amordip Kaur of Ranjit Avenue area. They used to run an IELTS centre in Ranjit Avenue area and also claimed to send people to foreign countries. This is the fifth case against them.

Sukhraj Singh, a retired GRP cop, has lodged a complaint against him. In his complaint, he alleged the accused had taken Rs 10.30 lakh from him for sending him, his wife Nirmal Kaur and son Major Singh to Canada. But they neither sent them abroad nor returned their money.

He said they used to run an IELTS centre in Ranjit Avenue area. He said he approached them in 2019 after they assured them of sending to Canada. He said at different times they handed over some cash, totalling over Rs 10 lakh, for sending them to Canada.

A probe was carried out by the Anti-Human Trafficking Wing in-charge who submitted his report to the ADCP, Economic Offences Wing. He recommended the registration of an FIR against the fraudster couple. A case under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act was registered against them.

Earlier, the couple was booked for cheating a retired banker Parminder Singh. After a probe by the ADCP, the police registered an FIR under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act, 2014.

Parminder Singh had alleged that the accused had duped him of Rs 22 lakh for sending his son Gurpinder Singh to Canada on a student visa. He said he had lost a major chunk of money he got after his retirement. Three more cases under the similar offence were registered against the couple by the Ranjit Avenue police.

Abhi Verma of Lahori Gate area was duped of Rs 10.18 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada while Sukhjit Singh of Dhariwal in Gurdaspur and another complainant Hari Singh were defrauded by the couple of Rs 12.75 lakh and Rs 17 lakh, respectively, for sending their wards to Canada.

After probe, adcp ordered filing of fir

After probe, adcp ordered filing of fir

