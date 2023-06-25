Army chief Gen Manoj Pande offers prayer at Golden Temple

PTI
Amritsar, June 25
Army Chief General Manoj Pande along with his wife Archana Pande on Sunday offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
He spent some time in the VIP enclosure of the sanctum sanctorum where he listened to 'Shabad Kirtan' and later offered his prayers at the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.
Pande was honoured by the officials of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee at the information centre of the Golden Temple with a set of Sikh religious books, a replica of the Golden Temple, and shawls.
Before leaving the information centre, he wrote in the visitor's book, "I feel blessed to have the privilege to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple. I pray before the Almighty for the wellbeing of army personnel of all ranks and their good health."
