Body massage chairs to be set up at Amritsar railway station

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 10

The Railways will shortly provide the body massage machines to passengers to relieve them of body ache at the city railway station.

Shubham Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Ferozepur division, confirming the development said the city railway station was among those stations which fall in the top priority list of the Railways as a large number devotees come to the city daily. The Railways’ priority is to provide passenger-friendly facilities at railway stations.

He elaborated that some railway stations in North India, including Pathankot cantonment, Jalandhar cantonment, Katra and Amritsar, have been chosen to receive the facility of relieving body stress.

Usually, tired and exhausted passengers at the railway station wait to reach their destinations to relieve the body pain developed during journey. Their fatigue assume the form of stress as they wait in waiting halls and walk long on platforms. Now, they can heal body aches with the assistance of the electric body massage machines to be installed in the body parlours to set up on the platform.

Railway officials stated that it was the first-of-its-kind facility to be provided at the railway station. They said a work order worth Rs 67 lakh has been issued to install these chairs at four railway stations.

They said the exact number of chairs to be installed at each parlour and the fee to be charged would be decided by private companies. They asserted that these electrical body massage machines would be placed within a couple of weeks at the Amritsar railway station.

