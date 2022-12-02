Day 6: Women protesters call shots at farmers' pucca morcha in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, December 1
On the sixth-day of the pucca morcha launched by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee outside the District Administrative Complex (DAC), women carried out the proceedings for the day and warned the Union and the state government against their anti-farmer and working class policies.
The women from across the district, wearing kesri dupattas, participated in the morcha with dedication. Ranjit Kaur Kallha, Kulwant Kaur Shakri, Ranjit Kaur Kot Budha, Devinder Kaur Kallha, Gurmeet Kaur, Sukhwant Kaur Piddi were among those who addressed on the occasion.
The leaders highlighted the issue of economic, social, and political inequality in the society and exhorted the women to be politically aware. They also asked the state government to initiate a crackdown on drug problem in the state and root out the corruption prevailing in various government departments.
Cane-charging of labourers by the police in Sangrur on Wednesday was also condemned by the leaders, besides deploring the statement of Cabinet Mininster Inderbir Singh Nijjar, in which he called the farmers ‘foolish’.
