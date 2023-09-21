Drug peddler running cartel from jail sent to two-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 20

The city police have got two-day remand of drug peddler Gurwinder Singh, alias Mehak, a resident of Pandori village, who is currently lodged in the Kapurthala jail.

Mehak is also wanted by Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in connection with the seizure of 70-kg heroin from the Mumbai port. He was running his drug cartel from the Kapurthala jail on phone.

Gurjit Singh, alias Baba, a resident of Mehmood Nagar in Cheecha village, located near the Indo-Pak border, spilled the beans about Mehak’s involvement in the drug racket.

Baba was arrested with 50 gm of heroin and Rs 13.50 lakh drug money four days ago. During interrogation, the CIA staff had recovered 800 gm of heroin on his disclosure.

Abhimanyu Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), said Mehak was brought on production warrant from the Kapurthala jail and produced in a court, which granted his two-day police remand, for further investigation.

He said Mehak was in contact with drug smuggler through mobile phone which was confiscated by the Kapurthala jail authorities following information provided by the Amritsar police.

He said on Mehak’s instructions, Baba used to send contraband to his suppliers. The court also extended Baba’s police remand for further interrogation.

Baba had two criminal cases of theft, fraud, NDPS Act, Arms Act and Prisoner Act registered against him.

Mehak had four criminal cases registered against him. Besides provisions of the NDPS Act, he was booked for culpable homicide by the Lopoke police and under the Arms Act by the Gurdaspur police. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against Mehak by the Mumbai ATS.

