Drugs seized from peddlers destroyed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 16

A drug disposal committee of the Amritsar (Rural) police today destroyed narcotics seized from drug peddlers during the past several months. The task was undertaken by a team led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satinder Singh today, which destroyed drugs through incineration method at the Khanna Paper Mill here.

The narcotics, including heroin, intoxicants and powder, were recovered in 54 criminal cases in the past, the SSP said. Nineteen pre and 35 post trail case properties were disposed today, he said.

The rural police destroyed 43.821 kg of heroin recovered in 42 cases, 100 intoxicant tablets, 1.3 kg of narcotic powder recovered in 10 separate cases and 1.750 kg of poppy husk.

The SSP said the Punjab Police was committed to eradicate the menace of drugs from society. He said the police had made huge seizures in the recent past and smashed drug cartels. He said people should also come forward and join hands with the department to end the menace. Among others present on the occasion were Harinder Singh , DSP (Detective), Tajinderpal Singh, DSP (Narcotics) and members of the drug disposal committee.

