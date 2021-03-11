Farmers' suicides cause for concern

Amritsar, April 25
A recent report by farmer union of Punjab states that Punjab has witnessed 14 farmers’ suicides in April alone this year. Distressed over low yield, rising interests and loans rates and seemingly no way out of the traditional crop cycle, farmers’ suicides have been one of the biggest causes for concern not just in the state, but in the country for a while now. Depicting the same plight of farmers, who are caught in the vicious cycle of debt by arthiyas and banks, Azad Bhagat Singh Virasat manch presented the play Sadda Jaggon Seer Mukkeya at the ongoing 10-day national theatre festival hosted by manch rangmanch at Virsa Vihar. Written by Navnindra Behal and Daljit Sona directed, the play was based on the subject of farmers’ death and centered around the story of farmers, who out of blind trust and bound by traditions of village system, get trapped in debt.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs
Heavy police force deployed in Ropar ahead of Alka Lamba's appearance before SIT
Congress leaders stage protest