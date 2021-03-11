Farmers' suicides cause for concern

Tribune News Service

A recent report by farmer union of Punjab states that Punjab has witnessed 14 farmers’ suicides in April alone this year. Distressed over low yield, rising interests and loans rates and seemingly no way out of the traditional crop cycle, farmers’ suicides have been one of the biggest causes for concern not just in the state, but in the country for a while now. Depicting the same plight of farmers, who are caught in the vicious cycle of debt by arthiyas and banks, Azad Bhagat Singh Virasat manch presented the play Sadda Jaggon Seer Mukkeya at the ongoing 10-day national theatre festival hosted by manch rangmanch at Virsa Vihar. Written by Navnindra Behal and Daljit Sona directed, the play was based on the subject of farmers’ death and centered around the story of farmers, who out of blind trust and bound by traditions of village system, get trapped in debt.

