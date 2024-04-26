 US, allies to hold Ukraine defence group meet, a day after whopping $60 billion military aid okayed by US Congress : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • US, allies to hold Ukraine defence group meet, a day after whopping $60 billion military aid okayed by US Congress

US, allies to hold Ukraine defence group meet, a day after whopping $60 billion military aid okayed by US Congress

Within hours of Biden having okayed the aid,  the first batch of weapons and equipment was despatched from the US to the war-torn country

US, allies to hold Ukraine defence group meet, a day after whopping $60 billion military aid okayed by US Congress

Photo for representation only. Reuters



Ajay Banerjee 

New Delhi, April 26

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is headed into a fresh round of hostilities.  

The US and it's European allies will, on Friday, conduct, a  meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) discussing timelines to rapidly push military aid, equipment and weapons to Ukraine.

The meeting--the 21st of its type -- will be hosted virtually by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and it comes amid the backdrop of a whopping $60 billion military aid okayed by the US Congress on Tuesday and signed into a law by US President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden, in his remarks at the White House ahead of the signing, underscored the imperative to back Ukraine's defenders, who, he said, continued to defy Russia since the country launched its full-scale 'invasion' in February 2022.

Within hours of Biden having okayed the aid,  the first batch of weapons and equipment was despatched from the US to the war-torn country, on Thursday.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) announced on Thursday morning that the first assistance package under the new funding was on its way.

“The package, is valued at up to $1 billion, includes key capabilities to include air defense interceptors, artillery rounds, armoured vehicles and antitank weapons,” a statement said. 

Equipment being sent to Ukraine,  include, among other items,  missiles for air defence; stinger anti-aircraft missiles; small arms  to counter UAV’s; Artillery Rocket Systems; high explosive ammunitions; infantry fighting vehicles; mine resistant vehicles; anti-weapons;  precision ammunition; night vision devices; and spare parts, field equipment, training munitions, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.

“This package will surge munitions, weapons, and equipment forward to support Ukraine's ability to defend its frontlines, protect its cities, and counter Russia's continued attacks”, the DoD said.

Beyond providing Ukraine with direct military assistance, the UDCG has undertaken initiatives aimed at bolstering Ukraine's long-term defense through the formation of targeted capability coalitions. 

 Thirteen members of the contact group are leading eight separate capability coalitions designed to drive Ukraine's long-term force development. Those coalitions focus on critical capabilities ranging from air defense to artillery. 

 Several allies have also signed long-term bilateral security agreements with Ukraine, indicating the coalition's commitment to Ukraine's success well into the future. 

Meanwhile in Europe, the National Armaments Directors from UDCG member nations,  met in Brussels and underscored the ' urgent situation' in Ukraine.

It cited the NATO-Ukraine Council that asked for the need to push for immediate, concerted action on Ukraine's priority requirements.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Russia #Ukraine


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Couldn't talk due to strictness of jail authorities: Amritpal's family after meeting him in jail

2
Punjab

Centre grants 'Y' category security to Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary and 2 other Punjab Congress rebels

3
India

US woman who ‘tried to bribe’ CISF personnel with gold held at Delhi’s IGI airport

4
India

Punjab man stabbed to death in Canadian city

5
India

Rajiv Gandhi scrapped inheritance tax to save Indira's wealth from going to government: PM Modi

6
Diaspora

NIA arrests UK resident Inderpal Gaba for attack on Indian High Commission in London

7
Punjab

Firing outside Salman Khan's residence: Mumbai police arrest 2 men in Punjab

8
Lok Sabha Elections

Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct

9
Trending

19-year-old Pakistani girl gets a new lease of life with an ‘Indian’ heart

10
Trending

Indian-origin man got himself fired by sharing video on how to get “free food” from Canada food banks

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court

Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court

Facebook and Whatsapp have recently challenged the new rules...

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on PILs seeking 100 per cent cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT today

Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...

Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray

Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray

Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm

Firing resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla; operation to hunt down terrorists enters 2nd day

2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...


Cities

View All

CM’s visit leads to traffic jams in city

CM’s visit leads to traffic jams in city

2 arrested for robbery attempt in Ramdas

VB nabs patwari for taking Rs 10K bribe

Divyamsh tops district in JEE Main session 2

12 school vehicles challaned for violating rules

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Sikandar Singh Maluka stays away from Akali Dal events

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil in Chandigarh

First randomisation of EVMs held in Panchkula

Congress will give 50% reservation to women in central govt jobs: Alka Lamba

One ‘thief’ seeking votes for another: BJP on Congress, AAP

Will resolve issues being faced by Chandigarh traders: Sanjay Tandon

No presiding officer, MC polls postponed

No presiding officer, MC polls postponed

AAP, BJP leaders trade barbs

To boost poll fortunes, AAP campaign song highlights CM Kejriwal’s arrest

Will not change public opinion: Delhi BJP chief

Spiderman stunt goes wrong, two booked for various offences

Graffiti spread voter awareness

Graffiti spread voter awareness

district admn ropes in travel agents, IELTS centres to encourage young voters

City lad Rachit shines, aims to pursue computer engineering from IIT

3 burglars land in police net

3 travel agents booked for duping woman of Rs 9.85L

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

JEE (Main): Agrim bags AIR 81, Tanush 629, Anshita 650

Duo held for threatening to kill trader

VB arrests Senior Assistant for taking Rs 20K bribe

Lab technician suspended for accepting bribe

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Finally, Congress puts up a united show in Patiala constituency

Mandi Gobindgarh resident arrested for murder bid, 2 accomplices at large

Patiala: Akali Dal behind farmers’ boycott call, says BJP

Stones found in wheat bags in Patiala, arhtiya’s licence suspended