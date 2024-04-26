US, allies to hold Ukraine defence group meet, a day after whopping $60 billion military aid okayed by US Congress

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, April 26

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is headed into a fresh round of hostilities.

The US and it's European allies will, on Friday, conduct, a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) discussing timelines to rapidly push military aid, equipment and weapons to Ukraine.

The meeting--the 21st of its type -- will be hosted virtually by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and it comes amid the backdrop of a whopping $60 billion military aid okayed by the US Congress on Tuesday and signed into a law by US President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden, in his remarks at the White House ahead of the signing, underscored the imperative to back Ukraine's defenders, who, he said, continued to defy Russia since the country launched its full-scale 'invasion' in February 2022.

Within hours of Biden having okayed the aid, the first batch of weapons and equipment was despatched from the US to the war-torn country, on Thursday.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) announced on Thursday morning that the first assistance package under the new funding was on its way.

“The package, is valued at up to $1 billion, includes key capabilities to include air defense interceptors, artillery rounds, armoured vehicles and antitank weapons,” a statement said.

Equipment being sent to Ukraine, include, among other items, missiles for air defence; stinger anti-aircraft missiles; small arms to counter UAV’s; Artillery Rocket Systems; high explosive ammunitions; infantry fighting vehicles; mine resistant vehicles; anti-weapons; precision ammunition; night vision devices; and spare parts, field equipment, training munitions, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.

“This package will surge munitions, weapons, and equipment forward to support Ukraine's ability to defend its frontlines, protect its cities, and counter Russia's continued attacks”, the DoD said.

Beyond providing Ukraine with direct military assistance, the UDCG has undertaken initiatives aimed at bolstering Ukraine's long-term defense through the formation of targeted capability coalitions.

Thirteen members of the contact group are leading eight separate capability coalitions designed to drive Ukraine's long-term force development. Those coalitions focus on critical capabilities ranging from air defense to artillery.

Several allies have also signed long-term bilateral security agreements with Ukraine, indicating the coalition's commitment to Ukraine's success well into the future.

Meanwhile in Europe, the National Armaments Directors from UDCG member nations, met in Brussels and underscored the ' urgent situation' in Ukraine.

It cited the NATO-Ukraine Council that asked for the need to push for immediate, concerted action on Ukraine's priority requirements.

