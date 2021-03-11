Fitness expert Luke Coutinho shares tips on healthy life in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 24

Luke Coutinho, a renowned fitness and wellness expert, shared tips with women of Phulkari WOA in the city in a special session held at Taj.

Coutinho is a celebrated name in the field of holistic wellness and has been a lifestyle coach for two decades. He talked about some age-old methods related to lifestyle and nutrition habits that seem to have been forgotten, while taking a fancy to the insta-friendly shortcuts to health.

He shared that his approach towards prevention and healing revolves around four important pillars: balanced nutrition, adequate exercise, quality sleep and emotional detox.

“Deteriorating lifestyles, hectic schedules, compromised gut health, sleep patterns and eating habits are all impacted. A positive lifestyle change means one has put action to their plans, whether it’s about improving their nutrition or losing weight or exercising,” he said.

He suggested ways to implement effect positive lifestyle changes. “While he told us of about how we must soak our seeds and lentils before consuming or make small yet significant changes like consuming milk-free tea for better benefits, his lessons were a reminder for the audience to take a pause, reconsider the way we consume our diet,” said a participant at the session.

Phulkari president Tina Aggarwal said: “Phulkari is committed to the betterment of its members and society. Health and wellbeing are very important aspects of progress. We seem to have forgotten that health is wealth and because of modern lifestyles, people face many health challenges. Luke offered simple solutions, almost like waking us up from our slumber and create healthier versions of ourselves. It was an insightful session,” she said.