Four Jandiala Guru councillors have joined AAP, claims ETO

Amritsar, January 1

Four councillors of Nagar Council, Jandiala Guru, today joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claimed Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO.

In a release issued here on Sunday, the minister was seen along with the four councillors. ETO claimed that a large number of people were joining the AAP as they had been positively influenced by policies of the Bhagwant Mann-led government.

ETO elaborated that former vice-president of Jandiala Guru Urban Committee Nirmal Singh Lahoria, councillor of ward number 6 Amarjit Kaur, councillor of ward number 9 Sukhjinder Singh Goldi, councillor of ward number 10 Hardev Singh Rinku and the councillor of ward number 11 bade farewell to the Congress to join the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Cabinet minister said that his government fulfilled all the guarantees made to people during the elections, be it free electricity or giving employment to youth. More than 40,000 youth were offered jobs within one and a half year.

