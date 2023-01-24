Garbage collection vehicles await repair, services hit

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 23

Door-to-door collection of garbage is yet to streamline in the city. A solid waste management company had assured the Municipal Corporation to get defunct vehicles repaired, which are lying off road since long but there is no development in this regard.

Most of the localities on the outskirts of the city witnessed delay in door-to-door collection of garbage. The vehicles visit several localities on bypass road twice in a week.

The solid waste management company has around 330 garbage collection vehicles. Of these, more than 50 vehicles are lying defunct. The teams of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs would visit the city to observe the sanitation conditions for nationwide swacch survey. In the absence of regular collection of garbage, residents often dump garbage on roadsides and in vacant plots.

“Segregated garbage should be collected regularly, otherwise it is not possible to manage two separate bins for three or four days,” said Satwant Kaur, a resident.

MC officials claimed that they had warned the company officials to streamline garbage collection otherwise they will be penalised. The company has been planning to add more vehicles but due to shortage of funds, the issue remains unresolved.

Of 330 vehicles, over 50 lying defunct