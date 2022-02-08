GNDU researcher gets Commonwealth scholarship

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 7

Sarbjeet Kaur (in pic), a senior research fellow (SRF) pursuing Ph.D under the supervision of Inderpreet Kaur, Associate Professor at the department of chemistry, Guru Nanak Dev University, has been awarded with prestigious Commonwealth Split-site Scholarship for a period of one year by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC), UK, under the theme of science and technology. She will be provided with financial assistance to carry out research at the School of Engineering, Newcastle University, UK, under the mentorship of Marloes Peeters. Currently, she is pursuing her Ph D degree and her main area of research is electro-analytical chemistry, focusing on the development of electrochemical sensors for detection of heavy metals in environmental and biological samples.

She has already published five research articles in the journals of international repute. During her tenure at Newcastle University, UK, she will harness the strength of nanotechnology to develop a fast, reliable and portable device for the electrochemical detection of norovirus in a variety of media followed by extensive testing in real samples such as food, water and other biological samples which will bring great improvement towards public health and food safety.

