Guru Arjan Dev’s 417th martyrdom day observed in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 23

The 417th martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev was observed by the SGPC and other Sikh organisations here on Tuesday. Despite searing heat, devotees installed chabeels and offered sweetened water to people on roads.

The SGPC observed the fifth Sikh guru’s martyrdom day with religious fervor at the historic Gurdwara Ramsar. After the start of the akhand path, a group of ragis led by Hazuri Ragi Bhai Satnam Singh Kuharka performed Gurbani kirtan. In the event, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, general secretary Bhai Gurcharan Singh Grewal, Shiromani Committee member Harjap Singh and others participated.

In his address Dhami said the life of the Guru Sahib was a beacon of inspiration for the entire humanity. He sacrificed his life for the sake of right, truth and freeing humanity from fear to fight oppression. He appealed to the sangat to take inspiration from Guru Sahib’s life.

On the occasion, Satnam Singh Mangasarai, manager, Golden Temple, Harpreet Singh, additional manager, Nishan Singh, associate manager, and a large number of devotees were present. A large number of devotees paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and Gurdwara Sri Ramsar Sahib.

The Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) organised Gurbani kirtan at Gurdwara Kalgidhar Sahib. After the bhog of Sehaj Path, Gurbani kirtan was rendered by kirtani jathas of Central Khalsa Orphanage and students of various CKD schools. Joint secretary Sukhjinder Singh Prince read out the message sent by CKD president and Cabinet Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar. Thereafter devotees partook of langar and chhabeels offered sweetened water to devotees and passersby throughout the day.

Devotees pay obeisance at Darbar Sahib

Tarn Taran: On the 417th martyrdom day of fifth Sikh Guru Arjan Dev, a large number of devotees attended the bhog of Sri Akhand Path and paid obeisance at Darbar Sahib here on Tuesday. Bhai Gurjant Singh, head granthi, performed the ardas. The kirtan was performed throughout the day by the kirtani jathas.

On the occasion, chhabeels were organized and sweetened water served to people. A large number of devotees, especially from nearby villages, paid obeisance at Darbar Sahib and partook of langar.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami specially attended the function and the sewa of painting Darbar Sahib in Tarn Taran was given to Baba Jagtar Singh of the Kar Sewa sect (Tarn Taran Wale) by performing religious traditions.

Members of the SGPC of Tarn Taran district too attended the congregations.