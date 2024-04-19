Health staff to protest on CS’s retirement day

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 18

In an unusual move, the Health Employees’ Association has announced a protest on the superannuation day of the Civil Surgeon (CS) here on April 30. Health employees’ leaders said they had decided to protest on Dr Vijay Kumar’s retirement day as he never took action on complaints of wrongdoings submitted by a few employees. So they will show black flags to the CS as a mark of protest.

They also urged the government to order an inquiry in some cases.

