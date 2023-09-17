Hold SGPC elections, SAD (A) tells Centre

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 16

On the occasion of Democracy Day on Friday, Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha from Sangrur Simranjit Singh Mann has alleged that democracy has not been restored in the SGPC as its general elections have not been held for the past several years. He asked the Central Government to hold the SGPC elections at the earliest to restore its democratic functioning.

Addressing a rally of party workers at the Heritage Street here on Friday, Mann said during the next Parliament session, he would demand an answer from the government about the destination of weapons and drugs being smuggled from Pakistan. Similarly, the huge funds given to intelligence agencies should also be accounted for.

Addressing the gathering, Dal Khalsa leader Kanwarpal Singh said democracy in India was nothing but a ‘sham’ as the Central Government did not tolerate the conference of minorities in Delhi. He said the SAD (A), Dal Khalsa and other like-minded parties had arranged to hold Minorities 20 Summit at Delhi’s Constitution Club on September 7 but the club was closed for four days at the last minute. He said the Union government had always shown indifference in holding the election of the SGPC.

The rally was also addressed by Iman Singh Mann, Mahinder Pal Singh, Paramjit Singh Mand and others.

