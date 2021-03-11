Hotel digging work caves in walls of adjacent buildings in Amritsar

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, May 12
The negligent attitude of the civic authorities came to the fore after the walls of the residential and commercial structures caved in as a result of digging up of a basement of an upcoming hotel. Luckily, no loss of life was reported.
Sanjay Kumar, an owner of the adjacent hotel that also suffered loss, said the matter was brought to the notice of the authorities concerned umpteen number of times, but they deliberately turned a blind eye. He said the authorities were informed that the construction of the property was in contravention to the sanctioned plan, while building by-laws were blatantly ignored.
“The basement is nearly 50 feet deep, which is in contravention to the permitted depth,” he claimed.
Another resident said the adjoining buildings, which are two and three-storeyed needed a minimum gap of around 8 feet from the new building to be constructed. However, a distance of less than five feet has been kept from the hotel that is coming up, he said.
Residents alleged that repeated requests, to political leaders, including the then deputy chief minister OP Soni and officials of the MC, fell on deaf ears.
“Nobody bothers about rectifying the faults, which could lead to loss of life. Looking at the risk, I believe that in the coming monsoon season, there would be a worst situation,” he said.
Another resident said cracks had appeared in the basement and ground floor of his 180-square yard commercial property. He recalled that about two years ago, the owner of the property started digging up the site. He blamed long delay in construction as the prime reason for weakening of the adjoining structures. Due to this, the adjoining buildings started becoming unsafe and unfit for human habitation, he said.
Ironically, IPS Randhawa, Municipal Town Planner, said the construction of the upcoming hotel was being done as per the plan.
“The map of the hotel was passed within the limits of the building norms. We cannot raise objections to it,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gyanvaapi mosque issue reaches Supreme Court as urgent petition seeks stay on it
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentions the petition against ...
Supreme Court refuses to entertain postponement of NEET-PG-22 examination, says would affect patient care
The examination is scheduled to be held on May 21
Chintan Shivir: Congress says ‘one family one ticket’ proposal being discussed
The party is also considering capping at 5 years holding of ...
Kashmiri Pandits working under PM's rehabilitation package in Valley stage protests after Rahul Bhat's killing
Terrorists killed Rahul Bhat in a government office during w...
Environment for ‘fruitful, constructive dialogue’ with India not there: Pakistan Foreign Office
The remarks by Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar come i...