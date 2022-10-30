Jandiala Guru resident arrested by Delhi cops

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 29

The Delhi police arrested Gurjit Singh alias Guri of Sheikhpura Mohalla in Jandiala Guru for allegedly possessing illegal weapons. He was allegedly part of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Pakistan based terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda’s module.

Gurjant was among six persons booked by the Amritsar city police in connection with the broad daylight killing of a banker identified as Lovepreet Singh outside Khalsa College here in May this year. The local police had denied any gang war in the incident while pointing out that the incident was outcome of a quarrel over a female friend.

Besides Gurjant, the police had booked Manjinder Singh of Chawinda Devi village, Guri, Ravinder Singh and two unidentified persons in the case. The deceased was identified as Lovepreet Singh of Batala while his friend Gursimran Singh had sustained serious injuries in the firing instance occurred on May 30.

The Delhi police have confiscated sophisticated weapons during their interrogation. These weapons were believed to be smuggled from Pakistan side. Among others who were nabbed by Delhi police included Lakhwinder Matru, an alleged hardened criminal, Harmander and Sukhdev of Moga who were allegedly overseeing cross border operations for Landa and Rinda module.