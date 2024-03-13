Judge visits Goindwal jail, assures legal aid to inmates

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 12

Justice Sanjay Vashisth, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court who is the Inspecting Judge for Tarn Taran, visited the Central Jail, Sri Goindwal Sahib, on Tuesday and also checked the sub-divisional court at Khadoor Sahib. The judge was accompanied by Priya Sood, District and Sessions Judge, Pratima Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum District Secretary, Legal Services Authority and other officials of the police and jail department.

Justice Vashisth inaugurated a factory in the jail to manufacture tiles to provide work to the inmates which enables them to acquire skills to help them earn their livelihood after they return home. The Health Department had made arrangements for a check-up of the jail inmates and the camp was visited by Justice Vashisth.

The inmates were given free medicines at the camp. The judge interacted with the inmates and listened to their problems and grievances and instructed that they be redressed. Pratima Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate, was instructed to provide free legal aid to the concerned. Those in need of free legal aid gave their requests to the officials. Gurcharan Singh, Jail Superintendent and his staff, were present on the occasion. Justice Vashisth also instructed the officials to make the inmates busy by involving them in studies and games. The judge also tasted the meal in the jail.

