LIG flats falling into disuse in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, February 24

It is a paradox that while a large number of locals are in need of quality housing, hundreds of flats raised for the low income group (LIG) under the 211-acre Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar scheme (better known as the Mall Mandi Scheme), are in a shambles.

The LIG flats, which later saw the construction of EWS dwellings, are equipped with wide roads, parks, ample parking space and playing area for children. However, the apathy of Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) led to the accumulation of garbage and dumping of refuse over these vital surface infrastructure.

This is evident from the overflowing sewerage water accumulated on roadsides while grass has grown between the interlocking tiles. Besides, parks have become a garbage dumping ground. It is pertinent to mention here that under the scheme, about 700 plots were allotted in 2006 and around 500 were given in 2009. Besides, over 600 flats for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) were also allotted later.

Basic amenities like sewerage, water supply, street lights, roads and other facilities were provided. A good number of occupants in the flats are unauthorised and from time to time, the police carry out search operations.

Officials at the Improvement Trust said the Trust had distributed the flats following a draw of lots as per the established norms years ago. For instance, 720 LIG flats were allotted way back in 2006 and the rest of the flats later. After so many years, who occupy the flats whether authorised or unauthorised, has become a matter of law and order. As far as garbage is concerned, it was duly conveyed to the residents to form associations and charge maintenance cost for upkeep of parks and regular cleaning.

Ashok Talwar, Chairman, Amritsar Improvement Trust, said, “I would certainly look into the matter to clean and beautify the area.”