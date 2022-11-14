Mass Marriages: 29 couples tie the knot in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, November 13
Mass marriages of 29 couples were solemnised with Sikh traditions in two different functions in Tarn Taran on Sunday.
The organisers of Gurdwara Amar Shaheed Baba Jeewan Singh, Sachkhand Road Tarn Taran solemnised the mass marriages of 12 couples.
Bhai Manjit Singh chief Sewadar of the Gurdwara wished them a happy married life. Hrithik Arora, former state leader of the National Students' Union of India, contributed to the efforts of the organisers. Bhai Manjit Singh honoured Hrithik with a Saropa.
In another function, the Local Citizen Council solemnised 17 mass marriages at Gurdwara Khooh Bibi Bhani Da. Dr Sukhdev Singh Lauhuka, president of the council, said marriages were solemnised following Sikh traditions.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s G20 presidency to centre around theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: PM Modi
India will officially assume the G20 presidency from Decembe...
Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected
The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit from this
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy
The 2 are currently in jail after the CBI arrested them in t...
Air quality in Delhi remains very poor
The Air Quality Index at 9am is 309