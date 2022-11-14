Mass Marriages: 29 couples tie the knot in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 13

Mass marriages of 29 couples were solemnised with Sikh traditions in two different functions in Tarn Taran on Sunday.

The organisers of Gurdwara Amar Shaheed Baba Jeewan Singh, Sachkhand Road Tarn Taran solemnised the mass marriages of 12 couples.

Bhai Manjit Singh chief Sewadar of the Gurdwara wished them a happy married life. Hrithik Arora, former state leader of the National Students' Union of India, contributed to the efforts of the organisers. Bhai Manjit Singh honoured Hrithik with a Saropa.

In another function, the Local Citizen Council solemnised 17 mass marriages at Gurdwara Khooh Bibi Bhani Da. Dr Sukhdev Singh Lauhuka, president of the council, said marriages were solemnised following Sikh traditions.