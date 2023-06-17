 Maze of telecom wires on MC infra threatens to turn safety hazard in city : The Tribune India

Knotty Affair-I

Maze of telecom wires on MC infra threatens to turn safety hazard in city

Maze of telecom wires on MC infra threatens to turn safety hazard in city

A mesh of hanging electricity wires, telecom and Cable TV firms in Lawrence Road area in Amritsar on Friday. Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, June 16

At the posh Lawrence road market and nearby residential areas, dangling cables of telecom companies, internet service providers and cable TV firms have become a nuisance. It’s a free run for cable operators of companies like Jio Fiber, Connect, Net Plus, Airtel and BSNL and even the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), that lay their wires on boundary walls, trees and poles while giving connections to consumers. Cables can be seen hanging on PSPCL poles from Novelty Chowk to BBK DAV College. The bunches of fiber wire of internet service provider companies are the major violators. They not only hang their bunch of cables but also boxes, joint tubes and control units from poles. This eyesore in the shape of cable bunches, joints and boxes hanging on roads and causing accidents are a hindrance to the commuters.

Moreover, the mess of cables defaces the city and gives a bad impression to the visitors. Residents and shopkeepers are at the receiving end because of the negligence and apathy of the Municipal Corporation. There is no check by the MC on the web of cables and wires in the city. Ironically, most of the service providers do not even pay the MC for installing their network.

Anil Sharma, a bank employee on Lawrence Road, said, “Earlier, there were telephone cables of landline phones. The technology is now outdated but the dead telephone cables are still hanging on poles. Similarly, the power cables are there. But nowadays, a major mess regarding cables is created by the internet companies. There should be some norms for the private companies to use public infrastructure. The MC should make them answerable for the mess.”

Jagmeet Singh, a resident said, “These wires deface the markets and residential areas. The cables cause unwarranted inconvenience to the public and are a threat to their safety. Webs of these wires lead to fire incidents. The MC should charge from these telecom companies and make underground trenches to hide the cables.”

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “We are planning to write to these companies to make their own arrangements and pay the charges in case they use government property to hang cables.”

#Airtel #bsnl

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

2
Himachal

In Himachal's Chamba, a mob of 1,000 sets 'honour killing' accused's house on fire; CM Sukhu urges people not to give communal colour to incident

3
Trending

Video: Sunny Deol flaunts his henna-adorned hand at son Karan Deol's mehendi; Dharmendra dances his heart out in typical Punjabi style

4
Delhi

Kenyan woman held at Delhi airport with Rs 13-crore cocaine dissolved in 2 whiskey bottles

5
Diaspora

US eases norms on eligibility criteria for those awaiting Green Card

6
Punjab

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to Jaishankar, seeks opening of US consulate in Chandigarh

7
Nation

Nehru Memorial Museum renaming: BJP, Congress exchange 'pettiness' barb

8
Sports

'Absolutely mind-blowing': 12-year-old English boy takes double hat-trick in an over

9
Nation

Manipur: Union minister R K Ranjan Singh's house vandalised; warehouse torched

10
Himachal

Kaza-Gramphu stretch in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti blocked due to landslide

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Top News

500 missing after migrant vessel sinks off Greece: UN

500 missing as migrant vessel sinks off Greece: UN

Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for...

2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

In separate incidents, automatic gunfire is reported from Kw...

Tamil Nadu BJP secretary arrested; state party chief Annamalai slams ruling DMK

Tamil Nadu BJP secretary arrested; state party chief Annamalai slams ruling DMK

Police sources say the action is based on a CPI(M) complaint...

'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing org in Delhi HC

'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing organisation in Delhi High Court

The movie, directed by Om Raut, released nationwide on Frida...

Indian-origin medics, professionals on King Charles III's first Birthday Honours List

Indian-origin medics, professionals on King Charles III's first Birthday Honours List

Dr Parvinder Kaur Aley, Director of Global Operations at the...


Cities

View All

After blasts, tourist footfall drops to 40% in holy city

After blasts, tourist footfall drops to 40% in holy city Amritsar

Giani Harpreet Singh paid price for being 'outspoken'

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

Domestic workers demand welfare board in every state

Pangoora gets another infant; tally of those saved rises to 190

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

GST numbers of two dealers suspended

Memoir of former Punjab Chief Secretary released

Administrator launches ‘mPassport Police App’

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Anticipatory bail to be granted only in extraordinary cases, says Delhi court

In a city gasping for breath, felling of trees should be last resort: Delhi High Court

Noida police attach gangster's Rs 1.5-crore house

5-year-old falls to death from 8th floor in Noida

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

Cops nab 5 who pulled off 35 thefts in rural areas

New Baradari parks lost in wild growth, official apathy

Police: Revoke arms licence of Amritpal's aide

Kapurthala man seeks halt to construction work under Phagwara housing scheme

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Rs 8.49 crore robbery: Ludhiana Cops launch operation ‘Let’s Cage Queen Bee’

Nihang hacked to death, 2 held

Now, app to catch property tax defaulters

Deadline nearing, work on revamp of 27 facilities yet to be completed

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

2 lakh sites inspected for dengue larvae in district

Goldsmiths seek arms licences

Rain gain: Rs 177-crore for PSPCL in two weeks

3 arrested for stealing car from gurdwara