No interference in religious affairs: Dhami tells CM

Tarn Taran, August 7
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has flayed the state government for trying to interfere in religious affairs of the Sikhs. Inaugurating the 150 kV solar system presented by the Diwan Todar Mall Virasti (Heritage) Foundation, Dhami condemned recent utterances of the Chief Minister. Dhami said his attack against the SGPC would not be tolerated.
Bahadur Singh, Lakhwinder Singh Kehneke and foundation office-bearers were honoured by Dhami.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament Monsoon Session: Congress questions PM Modi's silence on Manipur, BJP's nationalism
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi opens discussion on no-confidence m...
No confidence is against Modi for having done good: MP Nishikant Dubey
Also raises issue of Supreme Court stay on Rahul Gandhi's co...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for ‘obstructing search ops’, Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...