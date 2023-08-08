No interference in religious affairs: Dhami tells CM

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 7

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has flayed the state government for trying to interfere in religious affairs of the Sikhs. Inaugurating the 150 kV solar system presented by the Diwan Todar Mall Virasti (Heritage) Foundation, Dhami condemned recent utterances of the Chief Minister. Dhami said his attack against the SGPC would not be tolerated.

Bahadur Singh, Lakhwinder Singh Kehneke and foundation office-bearers were honoured by Dhami.

