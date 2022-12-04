No trace of gangster who fled from court

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 3

Notorious gangster Nitin Nahar, an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, who escaped from a local court after hearing on yesterday, was still out of reach for the police.

Though the police claimed to be conducting raids to arrest him, he was still absconding. Most of police personnel today were deployed in VVIP protection duty as Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited the holy city and paid obeisance at the Golden Temple.

Nahar, a resident of Indira Colony on Jhabal Road, having over a dozen criminal cases registered against him at various police stations in Punjab, was brought to Amritsar court from Goindwal jail by Tarn Taran police for hearing in a murder bid case. After hearing when he was being taken back, he fled after getting himself freed from handcuffs. Though cops chased him, he ran away from the court complex.

Besides Nahar, the police booked ASI Kuldeep Singh for negligence and a case under Sections 223 and 224 of the IPC was registered against them.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Varinder Singh Khosa said raids were being conducted by police teams and he would be arrested soon.

