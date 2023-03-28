One booked for assaulting cop

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Civil Lines police have booked a man for allegedly assaulting a constable, identified as Jagramanjit Singh. The accused was identified as Ekamjit Singh of Kazi Kot village in Tarn Taran. Jagramanjit Singh said he was posted with the Amritsar traffic police. Around 4.30pm on Sunday, he stopped a Mahindra Thar (PB-09-V-4091). As the car had black film on the windowpanes, he asked the driver to show the papers. But the accused started driving the vehicle and lifted the glass from the driver side. As his arm was stuck in the window, the windowpane of the car was broken due to which he suffered injuries on his arm. The police registered a case under Sections 186, 353, 379 and 337 of the IPC against Ekamjit Singh. TNS

One held with 11-gm heroin

Amritsar: The Lopoke police have arrested Bhupinder Singh of Boparai Kalan village and seized 11-gm heroin from his possession. Investigating officer SI Kuldeep Singh said when he saw policemen on patrol at Boparai Khurd village, he tried to run away but, was caught.