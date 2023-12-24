One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 23

One person was shot dead and two others injured in an indiscriminate firing incident at their native Khawaspur village falling under the Sri Goindwal Sahib police station on Saturday. Earlier, two parties involved in the incident had indulged in a verbal spat on Friday. Five suspects of the same village were booked in this connection.

DSP Jagdish Raj said the deceased was identified as Balwinder Singh (56) and the injured as Jarmanjit Singh (21) and Shamsher Singh (20). The injured were taken to the local Civil Hospital from where they were referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar.

The DSP said five suspects were nominated in the FIR out which three were identified as Manpreet Singh Manna, Jai Singh and Jashanpreet Singh, all of Khawaspur village. He said two of their accomplices were yet to be identified. The deceased was a member of the Christian community. He used to organise functions of his community at the village.

The DSP said at a function organised in the village on Friday, some controversy had erupted between the suspects and the deceased. The DSP said the incident was the outcome of the controversy.

The family of the deceased said after yesterday’s controversy, they were threatened by the suspects. The family said the matter was brought into the notice of the Fatehbad police post in-charge in writing, but no action was taken in this regard.

The family alleged that had the police taken their request seriously, today’s incident could have been averted.

The DSP said the police had made elaborate security arrangements around the residence of the victim after he received threats.

The deceased’s family said Balwinder Singh and others were in the village when the suspects fired indiscriminately at them. Balwinder was declared brought dead by doctors at the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran.

The suspects used illegal weapons in the crime. The police recovered 20 empty cartridges from the crime spot. A case under Sections 302, 307,148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the five suspects, the DSP said.

