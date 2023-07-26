Phulkari WOA kicks off second edition of ‘Breathe Free Campaign’ in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 25

In continuation of the Breathe Free Campaign held in 2021, Phulkari WOA initiated ‘The Breathe Free Campaign’s second edition focused on elevating the significance of clean air, commences its first phase of enhancing air quality for health and environment. The campaign highlights the effects of pollution on health and emphasises the crucial role of community participation in mitigating these impacts. Running from July 25 to August 20, the initiative aims to galvanise schools, communities, and stakeholders across Amritsar towards a common objective — creating a cleaner and greener environment.

Aarti Khanna, president, Phulkari WOA, shared that the first significant undertaking of this campaign has been the park development and maintenance project, conceived in partnership with Taj Swarna. “This initiative seeks to create green spaces that not only enhance air quality but also contribute towards an improved overall environment. The groundwork for this project began earlier this month, with a dedicated focus on cleaning and preparation,” she said.

Today a plantation drive was carried out. The event saw active participation from the Taj Swarna team and was also attended by the president of Phulkari WOA, Aarti Khanna, along with her team members.

“The Breathe Free Campaign continues to inspire and foster community involvement in its mission to improve air quality. It invites the citizens of Amritsar to take part in its upcoming initiatives and contribute towards a healthier and cleaner environment,” said Aarti.

