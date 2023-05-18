PPBM members meet DETC over verification of GST dealers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 17

A delegation of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal (PPBM) met the District Excise and Taxation Commissioner (DETC) Rajwinder Kaur regarding door-to-door verification of GST dealers here on Wednesday.

The PPBM delegation led by their president Piara Lal Seth met the DETC, Amritsar, Rajwinder Kaur over the department imposing a door toll on GST dealers. A memorandum was handed over to the DETC after holding a meeting on the issue of verification of the premises of GST dealers.

DETC Rajwinder Kaur told the PPBM delegates that the registered dealers need not be scared of anything. She suggested that they take some precautionary measures like putting up a board with GST number, name of the firm and address at their premises. She also asked them to keep the GST certificates, PAN cards of their companies, Aadhaar cards of their partner, proprietor and director in their offices.

The DETC informed them that the door-to-door campaign was for the verification of those GST dealers who had not filed their returns for many months and those who were doing bogus billing. Those GST dealers who file their returns at the right time and discharge their taxation obligations honestly need not worry, she said.