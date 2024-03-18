Prize distribution at Nishan-e-Sikhi

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 17

Nishan-e-Sikhi Institute of Science and Training, Khadoor Sahib, being run under the patronage of Baba Sewa Singh of Kar Sewa sect, organised annual prize distribution function of the NDA wing in Khadoor Sahib on Saturday, wherein winning students of the inter-house competitions were felicitated. Student Sehajpreet Singh was honoured as the best cadet, and meritorious students were given ranks. A presentation giving information about the year-long activities and changes was also displayed to the audience.

Major General Balwinder Singh, director of the institute, said from this year girl cadets will also be given training for preparation of the NDA exam. He said this year five students from the institute have cleared the SSB and so far 18 students of this institute have been recruited as lieutenants.

Baba blessed the students and encouraged them to work even harder to achieve success. Baba Baldev Singh, Avatar Singh Bajwa, secretary, Waryam Singh, secretary, Baldev Singh Sandhu, NDA wing, Col Gurmeet Singh (retd), chief training officer Group Capt Baljeet Singh (retd) were among others present on the occasion.

#Khadoor Sahib #Tarn Taran