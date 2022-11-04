Release Sikh prisoners, punish 1984 riots perpetrators, demands union

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 3

Members of Kirti Kisan Union (KKU) today took out a march to press upon the government to release all Sikh prisoners who have served their terms but are still languishing in jails and to demand action against the perpetrators of 1984 Sikh killings in Delhi.

After gathering at Bhandari bridge, the protesters marched towards Jallianwala Bagh. They were carrying placards and shouted slogans in support of their demands. The KKU leaders stated that thousands of Sikhs were killed in Delhi, Kanpur and Bokaro to avenge the assassination of then PM Indira Gandhi.

KKU leader Jatinder Singh Chinna said thousands of Sikhs were targeted under the leadership of Congress leaders as Sajjan Kumar, Jagdish Tytler, Lalit Makan and others. He added that even after 38 years, the real culprits have not been punished.

The protestors organised a rally outside Jallianwala Bagh, in which Chinna said, “The Sikh psyche was given indelible wounds which are fresh even today.” He said that many Sikh youths who got emotional and joined the militant Sikh struggle have spent twice their total jail sentence time in prison but have not been released till date.

He further said today ,the government is under the control of the RSS and its political wing BJP and they have deprived the minorities of the country of their constitutional rights.

Raise slogans

After gathering at Bhandari bridge, the protesters marched towards Jallianwala Bagh. They were carrying placards and shouted slogans in support of their demands. The KKU leaders stated that thousands of Sikhs were killed in Delhi, Kanpur and Bokaro to avenge the assassination of then PM Indira Gandhi.