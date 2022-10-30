Road accident snuffs out lives of 2 youngsters in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 29

Two youngsters of Majitha died in an accident on the Sheron-Jamarai road near Kot Mohammad Khan village on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Sharanjit Singh (35) and his friend Pardeep Singh (30). Sharanjit was to tie the knot on November 22.

The duo was on their way to Jamarai village when they met with an accident. Sharanjit was going to deliver invitation card of his marriage to his friend. He had returned from Kuwait a month ago for his marriage.

When the duo reached near Lotus Valley School, Kot Muhammad Khan, their two-wheeler bearing registration number PB-02 DG-3805 was hit by a tractor-trailer. Sharanjit was riding the motorcycle while Pardeep Singh was riding pillion.

The accident left the duo seriously injured and they were admitted at a local private hospital from where Pardeep was referred to a hospital in Amritsar after his health deteriorated, but he succumbed to the injures at the Amritsar hospital.

Meanwhile, the condition of Sharanjit too deteriorated and he was also referred to a hospital in Amritsar, but died on the way. The Goindwal Sahib police led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Amrik Singh visited the spot and registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code against the unknown driver of the tractor-trailer, who is at large.