Sehat mela organised at Rajasansi

Amritsar, August 6

Actor-turned-activist Sonia Mann organised Guru Ram Das Ji Kisan Mazdoor Sehat Mela at Rajasansi which was attended by a large number of people, including three cabinet ministers and a Rajya Sabha member here on Sunday.

Information and Public Relations Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh and Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudia along with Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Jauramajra said that drugs are a hindrance in the way of a healthy Punjab. The minister also claimed that the Aam Aadmi Clinics have been of immense help in providing health facilities to the general public.

Gurmeet Singh Khudian exhorted the farmers to move beyond traditional crops and adopt horticulture to increase income and provide employment. He added that the general public should reduce dependence on packed foods and bottled drinks and instead support farmers by buying their produce.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh expressed his concern over the deteriorating health, climate and polluted water of Punjab. He said that Mohalla Clinics have treated 40 lakh people during the last eight months and 75 new Aam Aadmi Clinics are being started this month.

Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney, while referring to resources being provided by his organisation Sun Foundation for skill development and employment, announced that he will start 20 new skill development centres in Punjab to teach the required skills to youth.

